Search

30 May 2022

'There is a general shortage' - Varadkar asks hoteliers not to overcharge customers

'There is a general shortage' - Varadkar asks hoteliers not to overcharge customers

The Tánaiste said people who had argued previously that new hotels should not be built in Dublin were ‘wrong’

Reporter:

Reporter

30 May 2022 10:25 AM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

People who argued years before that new hotels should not be built in Dublin were “wrong”, and that more hotels are needed around the country, says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

While in Cork for the announcement of 50 jobs created by timber frame manufacturer Cygnum on Friday, Mr Varadkar also asked hoteliers not to overcharge customers amid a high demand for hotel rooms as tourism begins to “snap” back after the Covid-19 emergency.

It comes after attention was drawn to the issue of limited hotel capacity following a media report that members of the Oireachtas slept in their cars after not being able to find an affordable hotel room in Dublin city.

The enterprise minister asked that hoteliers “don’t engage in overcharging”, saying that how customers are treated by hotels would be a factor the Government considers when deciding whether to put the special 9% VAT rate for hospitality back up again next year.

He also said that the shortage of hotel rooms was not due to the housing of Ukrainian refugees.

“There is a shortage of hotels in Ireland, particularly in Dublin and our cities,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I don’t think the fact that we’re accommodating so many people from Ukraine really is the cause, it’s only about 5% in Dublin or 9% around the country so it wouldn’t be fair I think to put it all down to the war in Ukraine.

“There is a general shortage of hotel accommodation in Ireland. It wasn’t that long ago that people were saying we shouldn’t build any new hotels in Dublin. They were wrong.

“It’s important that we continue to increase the supply of hotels around the country.

“Some of it though is this pandemic phenomenon of demand snapping back. Demand was depressed for a long time, now everyone is travelling again, concerts are back on, events are back on.

“It will settle to a certain extent. But one thing I would say to hoteliers in the meantime, while there might be a shortage of accommodation space in your hotels, don’t engage in overcharging.

“The Government took a decision not to put the 9% VAT rate back up, when it comes to look at that again next year we don’t want to have to put it back up again, how customers are treated will be a factor we take into account in making that decision. And also bear in mind what happened 10 or 15 years ago when the Irish tourism industry got a bad tourism reputation internationally for overcharging.

“The price was paid a few years later.”

Mr Varadkar also said the Government was “of course” examining ways to help the public further with the rising cost of living, particularly on areas where costs can be managed in a “sustainable way” – such as the cost of childcare, medicines and third-level education.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media