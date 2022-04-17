Search

17 Apr 2022

'Scary' incident on Aer Lingus flight to Dublin as passengers told of emergency landing

'Scary' incident on Aer Lingus flight to Dublin as passengers told of emergency landing

'Scary' incident on Aer Lingus flight to Dublin as passengers told of emergency landing

17 Apr 2022 3:57 PM

Passengers onboard an Aer Lingus flight from Zurich to Dublin on Saturday, April 16, had a nervy experience when an announcement of an emergency landing was allegedly made in error throughout the cabin.

The announcement allegedly told passengers that the flight was in an emergency situation and to prepare for a "ditched landing."

One of the passengers onboard the flight took to Twitter looking for answers and spoke of "two nervous minutes" before the announcement was corrected.

Fearghal O'Lideacha described it as "very scary" and asked Aer Lingus what happened.

Mr O’Lideacha told the Irish Times that his interest in aviation allowed him to deduce that a "ditched landing" meant going into the sea.

He said flight attendants remained behind the curtains at either end of the cabin and did not rush to deliver more news to passengers. He said there was very little reaction among other passengers, many of whom were wearing headphones.

Aer Lingus said the announcement on the EI343 flight from Zurich to Dublin was played in error. It was a pre-recorded announcement "momentarily played on board."

A spokesperson said a follow-up announcement was made advising passengers of the error.

They insisted that there was no risk to the safety of the plane or its passengers at any point.

The airline also responded to Mr O’Lideacha to apologise.

