12 Apr 2022

Teenager questioned after stabbings in Northern Ireland

12 Apr 2022 12:16 PM

A 19-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after two separate stabbings in Lurgan, Co Armagh. 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said yesterday evening (Monday April 11) that two men had been taken to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in the town. 

A PSNI spokesperson said that shortly before 8.25pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s had been stabbed in the Union Street area of the town.

It was also reported that a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the Windsor Avenue area.

Both men were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The spokesperson said that a 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this evening in the Lurgan Park area on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He remains in custody and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Local DUP MP Carla Lockhart called it a “deeply traumatic experience for those injured and those who witnessed the incident”.

She said: “I am thankful that those injured are receiving the assistance they require and I trust they will make a full recovery.

“I would like to thank the local policing team and the public for their assistance in this matter. It certainly has been a traumatic time for all involved.

“I would like to pass on my best wishes to those injured.”

