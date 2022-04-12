Teenager questioned after stabbings in Northern Ireland

A 19-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after two separate stabbings in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said yesterday evening (Monday April 11) that two men had been taken to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in the town.
A PSNI spokesperson said that shortly before 8.25pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s had been stabbed in the Union Street area of the town.
It was also reported that a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the Windsor Avenue area.
Both men were taken to hospital for their injuries.
The spokesperson said that a 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this evening in the Lurgan Park area on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.
He remains in custody and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Local DUP MP Carla Lockhart called it a “deeply traumatic experience for those injured and those who witnessed the incident”.
She said: “I am thankful that those injured are receiving the assistance they require and I trust they will make a full recovery.
“I would like to thank the local policing team and the public for their assistance in this matter. It certainly has been a traumatic time for all involved.
“I would like to pass on my best wishes to those injured.”
‘Is Féidir Linn’ aims to make the language accessible for all parents and guardians, regardless of their own Irish language skills or experience
The call for applications for the fund runs from April 6 until June 8, 2022 and grants will range from €20,000 to €150,000
Republic of Ireland wingback Matt Doherty has been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League campaign and is also likely to miss out on Ireland's Nations League matches in June due to injury
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.