Ireland 'acutely exposed' to energy rises due to dependence on imported oil and gas

Energy customers in Ireland are “acutely exposed” to cost increases and supply issues because of the country’s over-dependence on imported sources, a new report has found

The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) says that Ireland urgently needs to diversify its sources of energy to ensure security of supplies in future.

In a bulletin published on Thursday, the council outlines how Ireland is heavily reliant on imported oil, gas, coal and peat as its primary energy sources.

It says that Ireland’s dependency on imported energy was 71% in 2020, one of the highest levels in the EU and well above the EU average of 57%.

In that year, the country relied on just two sources – oil (45%) and gas (34%) – to provide more than three quarters of its energy needs.

"The current crisis in Ukraine has accelerated energy price inflation, with natural gas and oil prices rising to near record levels. As a small open economy, Ireland is acutely exposed to these cost increases and to energy supply challenges," NCPC chair Dr Frances Ruane said.

"But we must not lose sight of the need for investment to bolster Ireland’s energy security in the medium to long term, by focusing on projects to help diversify energy supply sources and by investing in upgrading our electricity infrastructure in ways that align with meeting the targets set in our Climate Action Plan," Dr Ruane said.

The NCPC also stresses that "major investment" is needed to improve Ireland’s electricity grid, due to significant forecasted growth in demand over the next decade.

It says this will be driven by the electrification of the heat and transport sectors, as well as from demands by large industry and data centres.

The report says that data centres in particular "have the potential to bring advantages to the economy, through the generation of employment and FDI”.

However, the growth of the data sector will challenge security of electricity supply and emissions targets.

The cost of upgrading the electricity grid will ultimately be borne by customers, the NCPC warns, and improvements to the grid must be done in a well-planned and cost-effective manner.

If this does not happen, the NCPC says, Irish businesses – particularly those which are energy intensive – could see their baseline costs increase and this it could in turn erode Ireland’s competitive

To meet renewable electricity targets, Ireland will have to increase the amount of renewable generation on the Irish

power system in a safe and secure manner, the report states.