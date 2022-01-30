Search

31 Jan 2022

Watch: Daniel O'Donnell warn his fans of latest Facebook scam

The kinncasslagh-native asks his fans to completely ignore messages

Daniel O Donnell warns people of Facebook scam

Daniel O'Donnell

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

30 Jan 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

International singer Daniel O'Donnell has taken to social media to warn his fans about Facebook scammers and said he hoped his Facebook fans have not been affected by them. 

He said that people who posted messages on his Facebook page were being asked whether they would like to receive a private message. 

The singer said: "I just want to address something about the Facebook page. Now, many of you are getting messages asking you to message back either to me or to Joan, or somebody in our office. 

"And I just want to let you know that the Facebook page is only ever used to put up messages or videos and we never, me or anybody from the office, ask you to message us back. We don't ever message anybody directly or ask you to private message us back."

Scammers who answer fans back saying thank you very much for your message you can message me back privately are to be completely ignored, Daniel warned his fans. 

"These people are only trying to take advantage of people, I suppose,"Daniel said. 

Daniel's website has also posted a warning for fans. 

"In Messenger, The fraudsters ask fans to open up a folder in order to gain benefits as a registered member of the Fanclub, and then proceed to ask for $100 worth of Amazon card," the website warns. 

"This has been reported to Facebook, but if you come across it, please do report it also – this is very important," the website added. 

They urge fans to spread the word so as no one ends up being taken in.

