Drop in Covid-19 patients in hospitals as discharges surge

There was positive news on the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in the past 24 hours, with a significant increase in the amount of patients discharged.
A total of 638 Covid-positive patients were in hospital this morning.
This number was a down 47 on yesterday's total.
The number represents the largest number of discharges in 24 hours since February 10th.
The hospital figures are 3.9% higher than last Tuesday.
It is also significantly higher than two weeks a go, with numbers up by 22%.
Latest ICU numbers show that there are 126 patients receiving treatment in ICU.
