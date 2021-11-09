Cancer Survivor Smart Card aims to alleviate challenges faced by patients

The European Commission is currently in the process of creating a 'Cancer Survivor Smart Card' that will come in the form of a portable eCard or app which will allow patients to connect with health professionals including the survivor’s general practitioner.

The Smart Card is part of the European Commission’s 'Better Life for Cancer Patients Initiative', which is funded by the EU4Health programme.

The aim is to improve communication between the survivor and healthcare professionals and ease the survivor’s worries, questions, and other matters of relevance.

It is hoped the action will improve the quality of life of cancer survivors, and address their potential needs.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said she will continue to monitor the progress on the introduction of the card with the European Commission.

Ms. Clune said the smart card can help in some small way to ease the challenge for cancer survivors.

"It has been an extremely difficult two years for cancer patients as they were forced to delay appointments and faced longer waiting lists due to the pandemic." she added.

MEP Clune said: "Thanks to advances in early detection, effective therapies, and supportive care, cancer survival rates have increased dramatically. While this is a reason for optimism, survivors, their families and carers can experience significant challenges. The 'Cancer Survivor Smart-Card' is one step which may lessen the challenges for cancer survivors.”

The European Commission will involve patient groups, health, and social care providers, as well as families of patients in order to apply a participatory and co-creative approach in the development of the Card.