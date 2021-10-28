Search

28/10/2021

Tánaiste suggests vaccine passports could be needed for hospital visits

Tánaiste suggests vaccine passports could be needed for hospital visits

Tánaiste Leo has suggested that vaccine passes could soon be needed for those visiting hospitals saying it makes 'a lot of sense'. 

Speaking at Government Buildings this week, Mr. Varadkar said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE were working on "operationalising" the measure and "making it practical".

"Minister Donnelly is working with the HSE on the issue of vaccine passes for people visiting in hospitals.

"I think it does make a lot of sense, hospitals are full of vulnerable people who are immunocompromised and we don’t want them getting the virus. Hospitals are also full of people with the virus as well.

"So, I think anything we can do to reduce the risk of the virus being introduced to hospitals makes sense to me", he added.

The Tánaiste said the measure would "not necessarily" be about stopping people visiting hospitals but rather about "facilitating safe visits".

"Because nobody wants to be responsible for bringing the virus into a ward or into a nursing home", he concluded.

