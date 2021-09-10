Search

10/09/2021

Shortage of student accommodation is at crisis point in Waterford claims Ogra Sinn Fein

Shortage of student accommodation is at crisis point in Waterford claims Ogra Sinn Fein

Reporter:

David Power

The lack of student accommodation in Waterford has been labelled an ongoing crisis by Ogra Sinn Fein, with students unable to find suitable or affordable places to live in the city. 

Michael O'Brien, PRO of Ogra Sinn Fein in Waterford says there is now a huge housing crisis in Waterford. 

"With the return of normality, brings the return of on campus lectures and the return of hundreds and thousands of students from all over Ireland, to Waterford. Since, this announcement we have received over 100 emails and messages from students and their families about the lack of accommodation in Waterford (both student accommodation and general accommodation) and the cost of these accommodations.

Ogra Sinn Fein says it has raised the issue with their party councillors.

"We have set up a sub committee and every senior local SF councillor is involved, and they have had a meeting with the County Council this week to resolve this ongoing crisis and to take much needed action," Mr O'Brien said.

Ogra Sinn Fein also believes that plans for The Technological University of South-East Ireland (TUSEI) will create a much greater need for housing and accommodation across Waterford.

"Waterford has a huge housing crisis and accommodation will come into higher demand with the growing of Waterford on all levels, including education," Mr O'Brien said. 

Waterford Greenway granted €6.8m contract for extension

International artist arrives in Waterford to paint massive wall scene

Childcare facilities in Waterford face potential closures due to staffing crisis

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media