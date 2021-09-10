Shortage of student accommodation is at crisis point in Waterford claims Ogra Sinn Fein

The lack of student accommodation in Waterford has been labelled an ongoing crisis by Ogra Sinn Fein, with students unable to find suitable or affordable places to live in the city.

Michael O'Brien, PRO of Ogra Sinn Fein in Waterford says there is now a huge housing crisis in Waterford.

"With the return of normality, brings the return of on campus lectures and the return of hundreds and thousands of students from all over Ireland, to Waterford. Since, this announcement we have received over 100 emails and messages from students and their families about the lack of accommodation in Waterford (both student accommodation and general accommodation) and the cost of these accommodations.

Ogra Sinn Fein says it has raised the issue with their party councillors.

"We have set up a sub committee and every senior local SF councillor is involved, and they have had a meeting with the County Council this week to resolve this ongoing crisis and to take much needed action," Mr O'Brien said.

Ogra Sinn Fein also believes that plans for The Technological University of South-East Ireland (TUSEI) will create a much greater need for housing and accommodation across Waterford.

"Waterford has a huge housing crisis and accommodation will come into higher demand with the growing of Waterford on all levels, including education," Mr O'Brien said.