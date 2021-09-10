Search

10/09/2021

International artist arrives in Waterford to paint massive wall scene

MadC, ,one of the best known female artists on the international street art scene

Reporter:

David Power

German headline artist MadC arrives in the city this week to paint a massive wall on Thomas Street, as part of the Waterford Walls festival.

With another successful festival and a dazzling array of artworks already behind it for this year, Waterford Walls has announced that there is still more to come in 2021!

MadC (born Claudia Walde) is one of the best known female artists on the international street art scene, with her work recently making a successful transition from wall to canvas and from street to gallery.

Her recent wow-factor painting on an airport control tower in the Dominican Republic garnered international attention for her work, which is sure to be a superb addition to the Waterford cityscape.

Claudia also takes part in Waterford

Walls Mentorship Programme and is one of three female street artists whose Franco-German-Irish collaboration has been a mainstay of this year’s festival.

On Thursday September 23, The Walls Project launches another exciting venture as it premieres its new podcast Talking to the Walls.

The event in Goma Lombard Street will give audiences the opportunity to find out from the podcast’s creators the stories behind it and what inspired them to start the project.

There will also be DJ sets from Alex Gough and Aidan Kavanagh. Tickets for the event are limited and available from Goma and the Waterford Walls website.

For more information about artists dates and locations please visit Waterford Walls website at www.waterfordwalls.ie or connect with them on Social Media.

