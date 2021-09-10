Waterford Greenway granted €6.8m contract for extension

The Waterford Greenway has been granted a €6.8m contract for an extension from Bilberry to the City Centre.
The contract has been awarded to Kildare-based John Cradock, with site works on the project expected to start this month, continuing for 18 months, councilors were told at a meeting this afternoon.
Two tender applications are currently being considered for the stretch of the Greenway that would link Tramore
