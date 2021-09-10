Search

10/09/2021

Waterford Greenway granted €6.8m contract for extension

Waterford Greenway granted €6.8m contract for extension

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Waterford Greenway has been granted a €6.8m contract for an extension from Bilberry to the City Centre.

The contract has been awarded to Kildare-based John Cradock, with site works on the project expected to start this month, continuing for 18 months, councilors were told at a meeting this afternoon.

Two tender applications are currently being considered for the stretch of the Greenway that would link Tramore

