Sky announced as shirt sponsors of Ireland women's national team

Sky has struck a partnership deal to be the shirt sponsor of the Republic of Ireland women's national team for the next four years, it has been announced.

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team will benefit from the landmark partnership between the FAI and Sky, which sees Sky becoming the first-ever, stand-alone primary partner of the team.

The new partnership announcement comes a week after the FAI’s historic announcement on equal pay, for the women’s and men’s senior teams.

The FAI is still searching for main sponsor for the men's national team.



The four-year partnership means Sky will be primary partner of the Women’s National Team through two major tournaments – the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia / New Zealand and the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship.

The announcement was made on Thursday as Ireland Senior Women’s Team Manager, Vera Pauw, revealed her squad for the upcoming friendly fixture against Australia, on September 21.



Speaking at the announcement, CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said: “This is a momentous day for the whole team at Sky Ireland and one that we are exceptionally excited about. We have been looking forward to announcing this partnership and we are honoured to be the first-ever, stand-alone Primary Partner of the Women’s National Team.



“This squad is made up of incredible people who have broken through barriers, both on and off the pitch. They are, and will continue to be, an inspiration to people of all ages right across the country. As their partner, it is so important that we spotlight and celebrate this squad and their achievements – that’s what this partnership is all about.



“We were delighted to see the FAI’s equal pay announcement last week, and as Primary Partner to the team, we look forward to doing everything we can to support them over the coming years.”

National team manager, Vera Pauw, said: “The significance of this partnership announcement is testament to the dedication of every one of the players and backroom staff members for what they continue to achieve, on and off the pitch.



"The support of a brand like Sky, as we turn our focus to the 2023 FIFA World Cup, is hugely exciting. Everyone involved with the Ireland squad are thrilled to welcome Sky to our team, and we look forward to working with them.”

FAI CEO, Jonathan Hil also welcomed the news.

“On behalf of the FAI Board and myself, we are delighted to announce Sky as Primary Partner of the Women’s National Team. This is yet another really positive step forward for women’s and girls’ football in Ireland and comes on the back of our historic announcement on equal pay last week," Mr Hill said.



“Football for women and girls is a core focus within our FAI Strategy and this truly is a landmark announcement for the FAI. Partnerships like this are exactly what will help us to grow the women’s game and ensure opportunities for younger generations to come and indeed, to persuade more women to get involved in the game full stop – be it as coaches, administrators or players. I want to thank JD Buckley and the Sky Ireland team for understanding and supporting that vision,” He said.



The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team will welcome Australia to Tallaght Stadium on 21st September before commencing World Cup action against Sweden at home, on Thursday 21st October.