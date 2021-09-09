Stop/Go system on Waterford road to last another year
A stop/go system on a Waterford road will remain in place until summer 2022.
According to Waterford City and County Council, a three week road closure planned for the N72 Ballyrafter has been postponed.
The proposed reconstruction works were expected to take place between September 13th and October 1st.
The postponement is reportedly an effort to minimise disruption to school traffic.
Other works at the location will continue under the stop/go traffic management system.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.