Storm Brendan cancels Waterford travel plans

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Port of Waterford cancels shipping movements for Monday

The Port of Waterford has cancelled shipping movements for Monday in light of the Storm Brendan weather alert. 

Pilotage will resume at first light on Tuesday. 

Waterford is subject to a Status Orange wind warning issued by Met Éireann, which is valid until 3pm this Monday. 

