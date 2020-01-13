NEWS
Storm Brendan cancels Waterford travel plans
Port of Waterford cancels shipping movements for Monday
The Port of Waterford has cancelled shipping movements for Monday in light of the Storm Brendan weather alert.
Pilotage will resume at first light on Tuesday.
Waterford is subject to a Status Orange wind warning issued by Met Éireann, which is valid until 3pm this Monday.
