Storm Brendan closes down N24 Waterford to Limerick road

A number of tress have fallen on the N24 on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary.

The first tree fell close to Lidl at approximately 11am, blocking half of the road and has now been removed.

The second tree fell at approximately 11.20am and is blocking the road. A JCB is at the scene and in the process of removing the fallen tree.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution as a Storm Brendan Status Orange wind warning is now in place for the entire country until 3pm.