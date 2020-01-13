Storm Brendan public warning from gardaí and Waterford Council crisis team

Gardaí and Waterford City and County Council's crisis management team have issued a Storm Brendan warning to the public.

The crisis management team have been in liaison since Sunday to assess the response by the relevant agencies to Storm Brendan. Waterford is subject to an Orange wind warning issued by Met Éireann, which is valid until 3pm on Monday with particular emphasis on the period between 11am and 1pm.

"The team advise the public to be aware of the potential risks to people and property during the course of Storm Brendan. The emergency services are urging the public to stay away from waterways and ask that people heed the advice to 'Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry'," a statement from gardaí and Waterford Council reads.

Waterford Council phone lines, 0761 102020, will be manned throughout the event and we urge the public to have patience as the phone lines will be busy.