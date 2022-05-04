Waterford road to close for two days to facilitate surfacing works

A Waterford road will be closed for two days to facilitate upcoming surfacing works.
According to a notice issued today (Wednesday May 4) by Waterford City and County Council, the L2015 Villierstown road will be inaccessible on May 5 and May 6.
Diversions will be in place.
Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby has completed a permanent move to EFL Championship outfit West Brom.
Travers, who hails from Maynooth, County Kildare, played a key part in the Cherries' return to the English top-flight following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020. PIC: Sportsfile
