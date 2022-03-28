Search

28 Mar 2022

Funding announced to improve homes of older people & people with a disability in Waterford

The Waterford City & County allocation for the grant scheme is €2,250,625

Lili Lonergan

28 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Waterford City & County is set to receive increased funding to continue its work in supporting older people and people with a disability to live independently, Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has said.

The Housing Adaptation Grant is 80% exchequer funded through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority. The Waterford City & County allocation for the grant scheme is €2,250,625.

Senator Cummins said:

“This is both good news for people who need and deserve the support to live in their own homes for as long as possible, and is also positive in terms of reducing dependency on our health service.

“Fine Gael is working to build stronger safer communities and it is important we support people to live in their own homes for as long as they possibly can.

“These grants have a really positive impact on the quality of life of the people who benefit from them and they play an important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

“Another positive aspect of the Housing Adaptation Grant is that it helps to create employment for local contractors.”

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD added:

“I am pleased that funding for our local authorities to administer this scheme has been increasing year on year since 2014.
This shows the importance that is attached to the scheme and the Government’s commitment to older people and those with a disability.

“These grants have a huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.

“As Minister of State with responsibility for housing for older people and people with a disability, I am fully committed to assisting individuals to stay in their own homes and within their own communities for as long as possible and these allocations today will facilitate this goal for many,” he concluded.

