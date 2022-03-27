ALERT: Waterford council issues notice of road closure
Waterford City and County Council has issued notice of a road closure on Monday March 28.
According to the council and the Map Alerts service, the L6061 Ballingowan Road will not be accessible for road users to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions will be in place on the day.
