26 Feb 2022

Over half a million euro allocated for Waterford under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme

The funding is part of Our Rural Future 

Lili Lonergan

26 Feb 2022 8:53 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Four areas in Waterford have been allocated funding of €691,814 under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding is part of Our Rural Future and places a strong emphasis on projects which tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing landmark town centre buildings back to life.

Dunmore East, Touraneena, Ballyduff and Villierstown are set to benefit from the funds.

Dunmore East will receive €250,000. This will be for the remediation of the Fisherman's Hall building for multi-purpose use and re-purposing of rooms to facilitate remote working functionality and public realm and open space enhancement including access arrangement to Stony Cove.

Funding for Ballyduff amounts to €250,000 and is aimed to bring a vacant derelict storehouse located in the village centre back to use as a multi-purpose space incorporating a shop, cafe, remote working/video conference facilities, a youth hub and a gym facility. 

Touraneena will receive €100,000 for the re-purposing of the first floor of the Sliabh gCua Community Centre in the village, to facilitate multi-purpose flexible usage including dedicated remote working space.

And a further €91,814 will go to Villierstown for the fit-out of a multi-purpose community building with a remote working hub facility.

Minister of State for Mental Health & Older People and local Fianna Fail TD, Mary Butler has welcomed the announcement.

"Great credit is due to the Waterford communities who worked together with Waterford City & County Council who put forward really ambitious projects which will make a such a lasting difference in these towns and villages.

"These projects have the potential to revitalise town centres and boost local economies through increased footfall and activity.

"Remote working hubs mitigate the need for long commutes to the likes of Dublin and Cork, ensuring a better work life balance for career people and young families."

"In the coming weeks further calls for applications under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme will be announced.

"Communities who have been inspired by what has been achieved through today’s announcements, will have an opportunity to come forward with ambitious plans for their areas."

