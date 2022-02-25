Search

25 Feb 2022

Refugee among line-up of speakers at Waterford's International Women's Day conference

25 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

A Syrian refugee is among the line-up of speakers expected at Waterford's 3rd International Women's Day conference. 

Organised by Waterford Europe Direct Information Centre, the 'Break the Bias' event will bring together women living in Waterford from all walks of life to celebrate the day. 

Refugee Dalal Sayed - who now lives with her family in Cappoquin - will speak about her story 'Escape from war to live in peace' along with her mentor, writer Lani O'Hanlon. 

She will be joined by Magda Boulabiza from the European Network against Racism in Brussels, Osas Iyamu Usideme from Waterford Integration Services, and the director of the Bealtaine Library Choir, who will speak on wellness in older people. 

Cora Kearney from the Positive Ability Network, student Ciara Fitzgibbon, singer songwriter Minnie Marley, Sarah Benson from Women's Aid and Anne Nolan of Waterford Integration Services make up the rest of the speakers. 

The conference is due to take place on March 8 at the Theatre Royal. 

Tickets are free but booking is essential (click here) if attendance is to be guaranteed. 

