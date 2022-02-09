Tickets are on sale for Waterford hurlers league match on Saturday

Waterford Senior Hurlers continue their Allianz National Hurling League campaign as they play Laois this Sunday at 2pm in Walsh Park.
Tickets can be purchased at selected SuperValu and Centra stores.
U16s go free!
Tickets can also be purchased on the official GAA website here.
