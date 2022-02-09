ALERT: Emergency road closure in Waterford

Emergency Road Closure at The Applemarket, Waterford.
The road closure will take place from 12 Noon to 1pm today to facilitate Removal of Christmas Lights
Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused
