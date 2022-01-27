Waterford to feature on US television

‘Ireland with Michael’ is a US travel show set to showcase Waterford as a holiday destination to an audience of 155 million people across the USA and Canada this month.

Michael Londra is an Emmy® nominated, Irish singer-producer, originally from Wexford town.

Michael hosts the travel show which airs across the PBS network in the US and Canada.

In each episode, he takes viewers on an intriguing journey to the popular and some of the lesser-known Irish destinations to learn about Irish history.

He meets local artisans, experiences small-town pubs and food, and enjoys unique musical and cultural experiences.

He combines glorious video footage of Ireland’s storied landscapes, destinations, exciting cultural experiences, and performances from Irish stars.

In summer 2021 the host and crew travelled to Waterford to film a full episode in the City and County.

In Waterford, the episode begins at the house of Waterford Crystal and follows the process of making the world-renowned glass. hosted by singer and Waterford native Glenn Murphy.

Michael talks to the skilled glassblowers about the years they spend training to become masters of their craft and Glenn performs the song ‘The Parting Glass.’

Next is a tour of Bishop’s Palace and the Waterford Treasures exhibits, including the 14th-century vestment exhibition, the museum of silver, and the national clock museum, featuring museum director Eamonn McEneaney (knighted by the Norwegian monarch for his Viking expertise). He finishes at Reginald’s Tower, the oldest civic building in Ireland, and Eamonn tells him of the City’s Viking history.

Michael is hosted by trad music band Tulua and tours the gorgeous Mount Congreve Gardens. He enjoys a performance of polkas and reels from Tulua. Finally, he heads to Stradbally Cove to meet sand artist Manu, a South American sculptor who creates temporary Celtic designs in the long strand of the Copper Coast, so large that they are best viewed by drone.

Michael said: “We are delighted to release Season 2 of ‘Ireland with Michael’, the show has been such a huge hit in Season 1 with a viewership of 75% of all U.S. households.

"It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset.

"Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show.

"I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world.

Pre-pandemic North America has been the fastest-growing vacation market for Irish tourism, accounting for 33% of foreign earnings, I am very glad to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and I very much hope that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.”

International viewers can watch the show here.