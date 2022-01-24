Waterford facility announces new contractor
BAM Ireland has been appointed as the main contractor for the Bausch + Lomb Area 10 Expansion at their Waterford facility.
This 6,000m² expansion to the northern and western sides of the Bausch + Lomb facility will provide production facilities, storage areas, offices, link corridors and staff accommodation.
Theo Cullinane, CEO of BAM Ireland said the company is 'delighted' to deliver this important project to expand manufacturing operations at Bausch + Lomb Waterford which will provide a great economic boost to the South East region.
"We have completed numerous successful projects with Bausch + Lomb over the last decade and look forward to delivering this new exciting project, with the Bausch + Lomb team." added Mr Cullinane.
Work has just commenced on the facility and the project is due for completion in Q1 2023.
