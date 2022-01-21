Waterford driver parked in disabled bay with no badge

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to a driver in Waterford on January 20, 2022.
Gardai on patrol noticed a car parked in a disabled bay with no disabled driver badge displayed.
Gardai advise drivers to leave disabled spaces free for those who need them most.
Gardaí on patrol in Waterford City yesterday observed this car parked in a disabled bay with no Disabled Driver Badge displayed.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 21, 2022
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver. Please leave these spaces free for those who need them most. pic.twitter.com/0QoUIQUauJ
