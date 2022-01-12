Waterford area is hosting an Operation Transformation Walk this weekend

Waterford Sports Partnership is organising an Operation Transformation Walk at Affane/Cappoquin GAA Club Grounds on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 11am.
The route is an accessible looped walk on the newly developed walkway around the club grounds, with 1 to 5km walk options.
Participants must Pre-register for the free event.
All are welcome.
To register, click here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.