Take a break, take a lego! Waterford is hosting a 'Lego Serious Play' date for adults!

Waterford Chamber Skillnet and Waterford Chamber of Commerce are hosting a lego play date on January 20, 2022.
Lego Serious Play is a visual and very interactive tool that can be used in multiple ways to explore divergent aspects of everyday life, according to Waterford Chamber Skillnet.
As Positive Psychology focuses on the development and enhancement of positive aspects, Lego Serious
Play comes in handy as a 'stimulating tool'.
The aim is to explore goals, motivation, agency, and hope.
Warren Doyle (Inkel Health) will act as the facilitator.
Mr Doyle is a serial entrepreneur and accredited strength-based positive psychology coach with the centre of applied positive psychology (CAPP Group).
He is certified with the Gnist Group Denmark as a positive psychology coach using the Hands-on approach, Lego Serious Play method.
A lego serious play pack will be distributed to everyone who registers for the event.
To register, click here.
