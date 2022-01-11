Search

11 Jan 2022

Waterford sees 4679 PCR tests distributed in 2022 so far

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The South-East has seen 22,555 people tested for Covid-19 in the first nine days of this year.

A total of 129,121 PCR tests have been distributed in County Waterford, including 4679 in 2022, a total of 101,310 in 2021, and 23,132 in 2020.

When added to the 89,081 people tested through the South East’s centres in 2020 and another 414,384 in 2021, it means that a total of 526,020 have been processed for PCR tests by the HSE across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The Chief Officer of the South East has assured the public that 'enormous work' is underway to ensure those awaiting appointments receive a test.

She said: "As is the case throughout the country, all five testing centres in the South East remain very busy.

"Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for appointments at the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) from 8.30am to 7pm on all seven days of the week.”

