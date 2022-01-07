Waterford Sparoi have created a 'pioneering oppurtunity' for an Irish street artist

Centre Culturel Irlandais and Waterford Spraoi have created a 'pioneering' opportunity for an Irish street artist.
Spraoi is offering an Irish street artist a residency by the Seine.
The offer includes accommodation in the centre of Paris, flights, and subsistence payments.
Apply here.
Waterford Spraoi has advised three of the application form queries have generated clarification requests.
They said: "Select if you are living in the following region. A. Just ignore this.
"Q: Please select your primary discipline… A: Theatre/Performing Arts.
"Q: Duration and Dates of Residency. A: Your best estimate."
Application guidelines can be found here.
