Almost €1.4m to be allocated to Dungarvan

Dungarvan is to receive almost €1.4m under the Government’s Rural Regeneration Fund.

The project will develop a Digital Transformation Hub and will provide 90 co-working spaces.

This is one of 27 landmark regeneration projects selected under funding provided by the Dept. of Rural and Community Development.

The funding, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

A number of the projects approved for funding involve the re-purposing of old, derelict, and historical buildings into modern-day remote working hubs, as well as enterprise, cultural and community facilities. In Dungarvan, the three-building to be redeveloped are the Dungarvan Enterprise Centre and 18/19 O’Connell St.

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh has welcomed the announcement.

Dep. Ó Cathasaigh said this is a 'very welcome' boost for business and innovation in Dungarvan.

"We’ve seen work practices change dramatically over the pandemic, with many people relocating from Dublin in particular to take advantage of the lifestyle offering in places like West Waterford. We want them to stay, and investment of this kind will go towards developing the infrastructure that will allow for them to work remotely or to create their own start-ups, contributing hugely to the local economy,” he added.

He said: "We’re beginning to see real joined-up thinking in terms of regional and rural development under the Our Rural Future policy.

"In Dungarvan, we’ve seen significant investment in public realm and outdoor seating to help businesses through the pandemic.

"Connecting Ireland will see a number of new bus routes servicing the town and we’re seeing significantly increased investment in our town centres, both for business and for housing.

“People nationally are waking up to the quality of life on offer here in Waterford. This Digital Transformation Hub is another piece of the jigsaw in terms of attracting people into the west of the county.”

Announcing the funding for the 27 projects, Minister Humphreys said 2022 will see the roll-out of 'unprecedented levels' of investment in Rural Ireland – making towns and villages even better places to live, work, raise a family and run a business.