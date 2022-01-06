Waterford Council confirms Moresby Buoy is 'beyond repair' after examination

During the course of upgrade works at Moresby Park in Dungarvan, the Moresby Buoy, which commemorates the MV Moresby which sank in Dungarvan Bay in 1895, was dismantled and moved offsite to Council facilities to assess its condition.

This was confirmed by Waterford City and County Council at the December 2021 Dungarvan / Lismore municipal district meeting.

Coffey Engineering Ltd. has examined the buoy, and it has been confirmed that the floating substructure is beyond repair.

Waterford City and County Council is currently examining the option of reconstructing the buoy and cost of same.

The Council said it has been in discussion with representatives of the former Abbeyside Pattern Committee who were responsible for the restoration of the buoy in 1988.

It has always been the intention of the Council to ensure that this important piece of maritime heritage and its commemoration of the MV Moresby tragedy in 1895 is continued at Moresby Park, according to the local authority.

Waterford City and County Council said: "The essential upgrade works to the sea wall being carried out at Moresby park, coupled with the enhancement works to the park alongside the sea wall, demonstrates the Council’s commitment to the continuous enhancement of our outdoor spaces in the town and indeed our commitment to the conservation of this very important piece of maritime heritage, while working in close collaboration with the Pattern Committee who installed the piece in 1988."