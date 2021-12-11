Search

11 Dec 2021

AVAILABLE: Houses to rent in Waterford, Saturday December 11

Are you looking to move house? Here are the options available to you

AVAILABLE: Houses to rent in Waterford, Friday December 10

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Are you looking for a house to rent in the Waterford area?

Here is a round-up of all that is available in the Déise!

16 Towns Park, Lismore, Co. Waterford

€950 per month.
3 Bed.

1 Bath.

To let long term: Conveniently situated within walking distance of all town centre amenities this pristine three bedroomed semi detached property would make an ideal home.

Link to view here.

Ballydrislane, Tramore, Co. Waterford

€2,600 per month.
5 Bed.

5 Bath.

House.

This 5 double bedroom house is situated in the heart of Waterford's Countryside but yet only 5 minutes from Tramore and 10 minutes from Waterford City.

Link to view here.

New Line Road, Ardmore, Co. Waterford

€2,850 per month.
4 Bed.

3 Bath.

House.

Located overlooking Ardmore Beach with Panoramic Countryside , on the New Line Road of Ardmore Village. Beach & Village centre (is 8/12 minutes walking distance), the property is on the fringes of the famed Ardmore Cliff Walk , and only a stone throw from the Exclusive 5 Star Boutique Cliff House Hotel

Link to view here.

6 Ballinakill Court, Ballinakill, Co. Waterford

€1,700 per month.
5 Bed.

4 Bath.

House.

Beautiful detached property in pristine condition, situated in a quiet cul de sac and conveniently located only a short stroll from the University Hospital Waterford, shopping centres and local schools.

Link to view here.

Dominics Place, Co. Waterford

€900 per month.
3 Bed.

1 Bath.

Lovely 3-bedroomed terraced house for rent close to the Mercy Convent and Hyper Centre.

Link to view here.

Briot Drive, Templars Hall, Co. Waterford

€2,500 per month.
6 Bed.

3 Bath.

House is situated at the entrance of the estate, much sought after area for students studying at FAS, as it is just 5 minutes walk from FAS.

Link to view here.

The Mews Hookview, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford

€500 per week.
3 Bed.

2 Bath.

House.

Within walking distance of harbour, beach, pubs, restaurants and picturesque fishing village.

Link to view here.

Chapel Lane 5, Waterford

€1,500 per month.
3 Bed.

1 Bath.

Located less than 5min walk from city centre this property offers a truly unrivalled location.

Link to view click here.

x35ae86, Ballynacourty, Co. Waterford

€2,250 per month.
4 Bed.

3 Bath.

Its full furnished and short term only till May 1 st.

Link to view, click here.

Clonanav, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.

€2,800 per month.
8 Bed.

8 Bath.

House.

A former guesthouse, set in an idyllic rural location this property is centrally located to many towns including Clonmel, Dungarvan, Carrick On Suir, and Waterford City.

Link to view, click here.

Lismore Park, Co. Waterford.

€75 per week.
3 Bed.

2 Bath.

House.

Link to view, click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media