Busy summer of tourism for Waterford as focus turns to autumn season and Winterval Festival

Waterford’s tourism and hospitality industry has enjoyed an upsurge in business following the reopening of their doors to the public at the beginning of June, as lockdown restrictions eased.

Earlier this year, Visit Waterford launched its summer domestic campaign, ‘Your adventure starts here’, showcasing everything Waterford has to offer across both city and county as a premium tourist destination in the South East for holidaymakers.

In line with the reopening of domestic travel, bookings to Ireland’s oldest city and county surged and positivity grew among Waterford’s tourism industry according to David McCoy, Chairman of Visit Waterford and Sales & Marketing Director, House of Waterford Crystal.

“As a tourism destination, Waterford city and county has so much to offer and following many months of uncertainty, we are delighted to look back on what was a very busy summer here in Waterford and feedback from our members has been very positive,” Mr McCoy said.

“We expect demand to remain resilient, with autumn breaks, the return of international travel and our Winterval Festival in December,” he added.

This positive boost to the local economy has been seen by many businesses across Waterford, including Dunmore Adventure. Karen Harris, who is the owner of Dunmore Adventure.

“As soon as restrictions eased, people couldn’t wait to get out and enjoy the outdoors and it was all systems go here at Dunmore Adventure. We welcomed many new faces from far and wide which was great to see. The support has been fantastic and we were delighted to welcome so much repeat business as well throughout the summer. We’re looking forward to building on this for 2022,” she said.

Adding to Waterford’s accreditation as a premier tourist destination, the Waterford Greenway was the recent recipient of a Travellers’ Choice Award, celebrating attractions that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, with the Waterford Greenway taking a place in their top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The Fitzwilton Hotel also enjoyed a very busy summer season, with booking at capacity throughout the summer months, a common trend among the majority of hotels across Waterford.

Geoff Dawson, the general manager of the hotel, commented on the success of this year’s summer season stating, “We had a busy summer with a massive lift in occupancy. We welcomed many domestic guests to the Fitzwilton Hotel, and we are starting to see some return of international business.

"The domestic consumer campaign run by Failte Ireland and Visit Waterford immensely helped awareness of the expansive product offering in Waterford city and county, which our guests enjoyed. We are preparing for the autumn and looking forward to welcoming guests back to Waterford.”

Adding to the positivity, Waterford city was recently crowned the winner of the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland contest 2021 following 15 weeks of nominations, research and deliberation in the competition.

For further information on Visit Waterford log on to www.visitwaterford.com which details itineraries and a comprehensive listing on everything the region has to offer.