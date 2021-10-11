Waterford student takes over Taoiseach's office to mark Day of the Girl

A Waterford student is taking over the Taoiseach's office today to mark International Day of the Girl.

European Studies student, Mairéad Butler, will use the opportunity to raise awareness with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the challenges still facing girls and women.

Speaking about the event, Mairéad said it isn't good enough that no woman has ever held the office of Taoiseach, but that she was "delighted" to be part of the takeover.

She said, "I hope girls across the country will see this and be able to envision themselves in this office one day."

The 19 year old, who is a member of Plan International Ireland's Youth Advisory Panel, will also discuss the results of the group's recent research into sexual and reproductive health misinformation in Irish schools.

She said, "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to present the findings to the Taoiseach today. Most concerning were the responses we received about consent, contraception and LGBTI+ identities.

“The reality is that when young people are not armed with the right info on sexual and reproductive health, girls and young women are at particular risk of being subjected to sexual and gender-based violence and early pregnancy."

Similar takeover events are taking place around the world today, giving girls and young women the chance to sit in the seats of leaders in politics and business, particularly traditionally male-dominated positions.