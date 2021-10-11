Art director at Waterford's Theatre Royal bids farewell after 14 years

The Artistic Director at Waterford's Theatre Royal has bid farewell after fourteen years.

Ben Barnes is leaving his post to concentrate on the work of Four Rivers, a new theatre company dedicated to serving audiences and artists in the South East region.

Mr Barnes oversaw the extensive renovation and restoration of the Theatre Royal between 2007 and 2013 and was made an Ambassador of the City of Waterford in recognition of this.

Chair of the Theatre Royal Board, Anne Marie Culfield, said he made "a very significant contribution" to the theatre during his tenure.

She said, "Ben has made a very significant contribution to the Theatre Royal during his tenure as Artistic Director. The role that [he] played in the stunning refurbishment of the iconic Theatre Royal building and the numerous productions he brought to the Theatre Royal stage, many of which received international acclaim, have been important in enhancing the cultural life of both Waterford City and South East region."

As well as directing productions for the Theatre Royal including the new opera ‘The Invader’ by the late Eric Sweeney, Mr Barnes also devised the popular Shakespeare Review for schools around the region.

He will officially leave the position on March 31st 2022.