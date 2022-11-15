WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers

Weather today (November 15) will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers in Munster and Connacht.
Some of the showers will be heavy, with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate south to southeast wind.
Scattered showers will continue early tonight and will be heavy at times, but will clear from most areas overnight.
It will be cold with a touch of frost in places as temperatures fall to between 0 and 4 degrees.
Areas of mist and fog will form in light southerly or variable winds.
