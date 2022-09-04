Waterford takeaway granted planning permission for outdoor space

A takeaway in Waterford has been granted planning permission for an outdoor space.
According to Waterford City and County Council, an application was submitted by Indian Ocean restaurant (of Davitt's Quay, Dungarvan) in July 2022 for a Section 254 licence.
The council approved the application this week for six picnic style benches to be situated on two car park spaces outside the restaurant.
The permission was granted with five conditions.
This is in addition to 1% or 500 euro, whichever is greater, due at the beginning of October 2022, the ICTU said
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.