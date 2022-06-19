Search

19 Jun 2022

Waterford children encouraged to take part in free summer reading challenge

19 Jun 2022 11:53 AM

Waterford children are being encouraged to take part in a free national reading programme this summer. 

Each child must read one book/ebook to complete the non-competitive Summer Stars programme, with children from all over the country expected to join in. 

The programme, which runs at all libraries in Ireland each summer, takes place until August 31. 

Readers interested in joining can pick up a Summer Stars Reading Card from local branches to track their reading progress. 

The cards can be marked each time a book is read either online or in print form. 

Children can also upload reviews on the Summer Stars website

