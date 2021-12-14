Search

14 Dec 2021

Job Alert: Jobs available in Waterford - Tuesday, December 14

Looking for a new job? Look no further

Job Alert: Jobs available in Waterford - Tuesday, December 14

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

At present, there are 64 available job positions in County Waterford on Jobs.ie.

Aldi is recruiting four positions in four different stores in the Waterford area. 

Three positions are for a Store Assistant and one position is for an Assistant Store Manager.

Click here to apply.

The HSE is recruiting a number of positions in County Waterford.

Audiologist

Medical Scientist

Consultant Anaesthesiologist

Healthcare Assistant

Consultant In Palliative Medicine

To apply for any of these roles and to check what else is on offer, click here.

REVEALED: Waterford has the third HIGHEST incidence rate in the country

Excel Recruitment are looking for an Operations Manager.

The role is for a market-leading grocery store.

Click here to apply for the role.

The Woodlands Hotel is recruiting for a Receptionist.

The candidate should have previous experience as a Hotel Receptionist required, a standards focus individual with high attention to detail and knowledge of HotSoft an advantage.

Click here to apply for the role.

The Faithlegg Hotel is hiring for various roles in the Hotel.

They are looking for:

Accommodation Assistant

Experienced Restaurant Team Members

Leisure Centre Attendents

Events Co-Ordinator

Click here to apply for these roles.

To browse a list of other available jobs, they are listed here.

Applications for Waterford Walls festival are open

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media