Job Alert: Jobs available in Waterford - Tuesday, December 14

At present, there are 64 available job positions in County Waterford on Jobs.ie.

Aldi is recruiting four positions in four different stores in the Waterford area.

Three positions are for a Store Assistant and one position is for an Assistant Store Manager.

Click here to apply.

The HSE is recruiting a number of positions in County Waterford.

Audiologist

Medical Scientist

Consultant Anaesthesiologist

Healthcare Assistant

Consultant In Palliative Medicine

To apply for any of these roles and to check what else is on offer, click here.

Excel Recruitment are looking for an Operations Manager.

The role is for a market-leading grocery store.

Click here to apply for the role.

The Woodlands Hotel is recruiting for a Receptionist.

The candidate should have previous experience as a Hotel Receptionist required, a standards focus individual with high attention to detail and knowledge of HotSoft an advantage.

Click here to apply for the role.

The Faithlegg Hotel is hiring for various roles in the Hotel.

They are looking for:

Accommodation Assistant

Experienced Restaurant Team Members

Leisure Centre Attendents

Events Co-Ordinator

Click here to apply for these roles.

To browse a list of other available jobs, they are listed here.