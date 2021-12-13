REVEALED: Waterford has the third HIGHEST incidence rate in the country

County Waterford has the third-highest Covid-19 incidence rate in Ireland as of Thursday, December 9.
Figures revealed by the Health Surveillance Protection Centre show that Waterford had 959 Covid-19 cases in the last seven days.
The incident rate was 825.5 in the last seven days.
The county had 1757 confirmed cases in 14 days.
The five-day moving average from December 5 - December 9 was 135.
At present, there are 518 patients in Hospital with Covid-19 and 108 patients admitted to ICU across the country.
Yesterday, there were 4,667 Covid-19 cases.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.