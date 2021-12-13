Applications for Waterford Walls festival are open

Applicants are asked to submit their Wall applications for the 2022 Waterford Walls Festival next year.
Applications can be accessed here.
Waterford Walls International Street Art Festival will take place from August 11 - August 22, 2022.
This will be the eight-year of the street art festival.
The initiative was founded to transform derelict and vacant buildings in County Waterford, according to Festival Artistic Director, Edel Tobin.
The success of the project led to the creation of the Walls Project, an agency that delivers large-scale public artworks across the country and Europe along with an outreach programme that works with schools and colleges across the country.
