Waterford Greenway voted second best in Europe for excellence
Waterford Greenway came second in the Excellence category of the 10th European Greenway Awards last night.
The awards are presented to greenways across Europe which stand out for their excellence and demonstration of best practice.
The Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr Joe Kelly, was present at the ceremony in Valencia in Spain.
He called winning second place "a wonderful honour" and that it reflects Waterford Greenway's reputation for quality.
He said, "It is a credit to all those who have made it happen over these past few years and I know they can be very proud of their hard work and dedication that have helped make Waterford Greenway one of the best in Europe."
