Guided tours of one of the South East's iconic visitor attractions reopen today

The latest lifting of Covid-19 restrictions means one of the oldest visitor attractions in the South East can now welcome tour visitors.

Guided tours at the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse recommenced on Monday following the lifting of Covid restrictions to enable such experiences to take place.

Acting Manager at the Lighthouse Lorraine Waters said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to Hook and see them enjoy the full experience. Our award-winning guided tour has been on hold since October 2020 and truly it is the highlight of a visit to the oldest operating lighthouse in the world.”

Through the pandemic, the lighthouse grounds have been open to visitors without charge and the innovative team developed a guided walking tours experience which was on offer outdoors through the summer period for a nominal ticket price.

"We are going to continue to offer our outdoors guided tour experience in addition to tours of the tower as we have found that it has been hugely popular and is of particular interest to nature lovers, those with a fear of heights and those with mobility issues,” he said.

The award-winning guided tour of the ancient lighthouse offers visitors an opportunity to learn the fascinating insights, stories and facts of the unique medieval building through the 800 years of the Lighthouse history.

Visitors can take a step back in time as they ascend the 115 steps of the lighthouse tower right to the top where they can step onto the outdoor balcony and take in the 360-degree vistas of the Southeast and the Celtic Sea.

Hook Lighthouse in Wexford offers guided tours all year round of the 800-year-old medieval tower and this is one of the top things to do on Ireland’s Ancient East.