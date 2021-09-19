Search

Waterford bakery wins sustainability award

A Waterford bakery has won a sustainability award at this year's Georgina Campbell Awards. 

Seagull Bakery in Tramore won for best sustainable producer at the competition, which has been running for twenty three years. 

The news was announced today, with businesses in almost every county snagging a win. 

The bakery is the only business in Waterford that won this year, with top honours taken by Chapter One in Dublin for restaurant of the year. 

In a tweet, Ireland Guide stated, "The awards this year have been dedicated to the industry heroes who have maintained quality and put out the welcome mat with a smile during the pandemic." 

