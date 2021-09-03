Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Waterford community facing planned water outage this week

The news of the outage was recently announced by Waterford City and County Council

Pic: Waterford City and County Council

A planned operation between Waterford City and County Council (WCC), Irish Water and the ESB on Monday the 6th Sept will result in a Water Outage in Ballindud, as well as its surrounding areas.

The outage will take place between 9am and 5pm on Monday, September 6.

WCCC has said that efforts will be made to minimize the impact of any disruption to service, and that it will restore normal supply as soon as possible.

Customers are advised to run their taps if they experience any discolouration when the water supply is restored.

For further information, customers can contact Irish Water on 1800-278-278 or 0818  778 778 for Business Customers. 

ESB Networks contact phone number is: 1850-372-999.

