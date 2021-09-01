Busy Waterford road set to close, motorists warned

A section of the the Cliff Road in Tramore will be closed this weekend due to the annual Tramore Metalman Festival taking place this weekend.
The L4102 Cliff Road Tramore from Newtown Cove Carpark to junction with the L8089 Newtown Woods Road will be closed from 4am to 5pm on Saturday the 4th of September.
A diversion will be put in place for motorists via the R682 Newtown Hill, L4054 Newtown, Newtown Woods Road L8089 and the road will re-open from Sunday onward.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.