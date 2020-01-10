Warning of 'exceptionally deep and powerful Atlantic storm' on the way

A forecaster has warned of an 'exceptionally deep and powerful Atlantic storm' developing off the coast of Ireland on Monday and into Tuesday.

Cathal Nolan of the newly branded Ireland's Weather Channel warned of the approaching storm, which he believes is likely to be named, in a post today on Facebook.

The Midlands forecaster said that while it was a considerable time away in terms of meteorological predictions, he emphasised the need to maintain a close vigilance on weather conditions through Monday and into Tuesday

He stated that current weather models continue to indicate an exceptionally deep and powerful Atlantic storm will develop off the west coast of Ireland and bring with it a significant risk of coastal flooding, along with damaging storm force winds.

