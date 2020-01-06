Popular Waterford city centre store planning revamp

A city centre business has applied to Waterford City and County Council for planning permission to make renovations.

Mulligan's Pharmacy on Barronstrand Street proposed refurbishment includes part changing the use of the ground floor from retail to kiosk. It would also include a new main entrance onto Barronstrand Street, a new internal layout with new ancillary alterations and a new exit onto Cathedral Lane.

There would be a change of use from office to retail services and a café on the first floor. The second floor office would be converted to consultation and beauty rooms.

Planning permission is also sought for the refurbishment and replacement of the existing external facades, six new wall mounted canopies with signage on the canopies to the south and west elevations, four new wall mounted signs and new stone parapet at roof level, and all ancillary and associated site works.