Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 'serious road crash' in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the R680, Cork Road, Waterford, at approximately 12.45pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, November 18.

The collision occurred between a motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, and a car. The motorcyclist was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford and is in a critical condition.

The male driver of the car, late 70s, was treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have witnessed the collision or may have travelled on the road and who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 - 305300, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.